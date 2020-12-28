#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Monday 28 December 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Image-based sexual abuse criminalised, EU27 signs off on Brexit trade deal and Britain hits new daily record for infections.

By Ian Curran Monday 28 Dec 2020, 8:00 PM
29 minutes ago 2,524 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5312002

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Deer A group of deer gathered around a fallen branch in Dublin's Phoenix Park today. Source: Sasko Lazarov

WORLD

coronavirus-vaccination-center-potsdam A vaccination centre being set up in Metropolis Hall, Berlin. Source: DPA/PA Images

#BREXCITING TIMES: Nearly there now. Diplomats from each EU27 member state have nodded through the post-Brexit trade agreement, allowing tariff-free trade with Britain to continue after 1 January.

#WORRYING TRENDS: There were 41,385 new cases of Covid-19 as of 9am this morning — a new daily record there — as Britain struggles to contain a surge in infections caused by a variant strain of the virus.

#NASHVILLE: US authorities have identified the main suspect in the Christmas Day bombing, who they say died in the explosion.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

At some point during this shocking sequence, Lauda’s helmet had been ripped off, fracturing a cheekbone in the process. That injury would be the least of his worries.
Watson said: ‘I pulled up just as they were getting Niki out of the car. I had no idea what had happened, but it was clearly a mess with the Ferrari on fire. The racetrack around the car was soaking. I didn’t know whether it was something from an extinguisher or whether it was fuel, but the best thing was to move him away…’
‘He was conscious, obviously in shock, but he was able to talk and ask what his face looked like. I told him it was fine. I could see his forehead and the right side of his face had been burned and his skin had peeled off. The worst injury I could see was his scalp, which was charred in places.’

In an extract from his new book ‘‘Niki Lauda’, Maurice Hamilton details the horror crash that nearly ended the Austrian Formula One legend’s life.

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie