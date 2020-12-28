Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A group of deer gathered around a fallen branch in Dublin's Phoenix Park today. Source: Sasko Lazarov

WORLD

A vaccination centre being set up in Metropolis Hall, Berlin. Source: DPA/PA Images

#BREXCITING TIMES: Nearly there now. Diplomats from each EU27 member state have nodded through the post-Brexit trade agreement, allowing tariff-free trade with Britain to continue after 1 January.

#WORRYING TRENDS: There were 41,385 new cases of Covid-19 as of 9am this morning — a new daily record there — as Britain struggles to contain a surge in infections caused by a variant strain of the virus.

#NASHVILLE: US authorities have identified the main suspect in the Christmas Day bombing, who they say died in the explosion.

PARTING SHOT

At some point during this shocking sequence, Lauda’s helmet had been ripped off, fracturing a cheekbone in the process. That injury would be the least of his worries.

Watson said: ‘I pulled up just as they were getting Niki out of the car. I had no idea what had happened, but it was clearly a mess with the Ferrari on fire. The racetrack around the car was soaking. I didn’t know whether it was something from an extinguisher or whether it was fuel, but the best thing was to move him away…’

‘He was conscious, obviously in shock, but he was able to talk and ask what his face looked like. I told him it was fine. I could see his forehead and the right side of his face had been burned and his skin had peeled off. The worst injury I could see was his scalp, which was charred in places.’

In an extract from his new book ‘‘Niki Lauda’, Maurice Hamilton details the horror crash that nearly ended the Austrian Formula One legend’s life.