Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 24 May, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Dominic Cummings and his 260-mile lockdown trip dominated the headlines today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 24 May 2020, 8:06 PM
1 hour ago 4,309 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

coronavirus-sat-may-23-2020 Two men train in St. Stephen's Green. Source: PA

  • A further 4 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health said.
  • An Irish teenager died in Australia after he fell from an apartment complex while trying to flee a group of armed robbers, police have alleged.
  • Here’s how a pocket of north Dublin comprising Coolock and Darndale has become a hotspot for lockdown violence
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there will be no change to the two-metre social distancing guidelines. 
  • The number of people attending emergency departments across the country is slowly increasing as Covid-19 is suppressed in the community.
  • Trócaire has launched an urgent appeal for supporters to return donations from their boxes online or over the phone.

WORLD

coronavirus-sun-may-24-2020 Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home today. Source: PA

#U-oh-K?: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under renewed pressure to sack his closest aide after allegations that Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules for a second time – but has backed his actions to the hilt, as “sensible and defensible”.

#HONG KONG: Police fired tear gas and water cannon at thousands of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters who gathered today against a controversial security law proposed by China, in the most intense clashes for months. 

#USA: As the US approaches 100,000 Covid-19 deaths, The New York Times marked the grim milestone with a stark memorial on its front page – one-line obituaries for 1,000 victims.

#CHINA: The Chinese virology institute at the centre of US allegations that it may have been the source of the Covid-19 pandemic, has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but none match the new global contagion according to its director. 

PARTING SHOT

The news was a bit full on today, so here’s a picture of some seagull chicks spotted in Dublin city. 

baby seagulls 346 Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

