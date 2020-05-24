Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Two men train in St. Stephen's Green. Source: PA

A further 4 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health said.

in Ireland, the Department of Health said. An Irish teenager died in Australia after he fell from an apartment complex while trying to flee a group of armed robbers, police have alleged.

died in Australia after he fell from an apartment complex while trying to flee a group of armed robbers, police have alleged. Here’s how a pocket of north Dublin comprising Coolock and Darndale has become a hotspot for lockdown violence

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there will be no change to the two-metre social distancing guidelines.

social distancing guidelines. The number of people attending emergency departments across the country is slowly increasing as Covid-19 is suppressed in the community.

across the country is slowly increasing as Covid-19 is suppressed in the community. Trócaire has launched an urgent appeal for supporters to return donations from their boxes online or over the phone.

WORLD

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home today. Source: PA

#U-oh-K?: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under renewed pressure to sack his closest aide after allegations that Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules for a second time – but has backed his actions to the hilt, as “sensible and defensible”.

#HONG KONG: Police fired tear gas and water cannon at thousands of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters who gathered today against a controversial security law proposed by China, in the most intense clashes for months.

#USA: As the US approaches 100,000 Covid-19 deaths, The New York Times marked the grim milestone with a stark memorial on its front page – one-line obituaries for 1,000 victims.

#CHINA: The Chinese virology institute at the centre of US allegations that it may have been the source of the Covid-19 pandemic, has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but none match the new global contagion according to its director.

PARTING SHOT

The news was a bit full on today, so here’s a picture of some seagull chicks spotted in Dublin city.

Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie