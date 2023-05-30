Here's what happened today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Cian McMahon from Dublin goes paddle boarding with his dog, Millie during the sunshine on Burrow Beach Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Newly released census figures showed that the number of people in Ireland who identify as Roman Catholic has dropped by 10 percentage points from 2016

The Oireachtas Housing Committee heard that having a job is no longer a way out of homelessness

The Dublin Airport Authority said it is expecting 425,000 passengers to pass through the airport this weekend

A former naval instructor who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a new recruit avoided a jail sentence after he was put on a probation bond and ordered to be of good behaviour

The National Parks and Wildlife Service appealed to the public not to light fires or barbecues in parks or nature reserves, following three blazes in a Co Wexford reserve in 24 hours

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that it is "not in the interest" of the State to share estimated figures for the final cost of the New Children's Hospital while negotiations are ongoing

The Cabinet approved new penalties for selling vapes to under-18s which include potential prison sentences

WORLD

Alamy Burnt-out cars and damage by shelling in Kyiv Alamy

#UKRAINE Kyiv has been hit by shelling for the third day in a row, as residential buildings in Moscow were targeted by drones

#THERANOS Disgraced Silicon Valley mogul Elizabeth Holmes has reported to prison in the US state of Texas, after a court denied her latest request to remain free while appealing her fraud conviction

#KOSOVO Tensions in Kosovo remained high today after last night’s clashes which injured 30 peacekeeping soldiers, with the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell calling for calm

#MASS SHOOTING The trial has commenced of a man accused of fatally shooting 11 people in a Pittsburg synagogue four years ago, the largest anti-Semitic attack in US history

PARTING SHOT

Damien Eagers Photography Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy, with Noel O’Rourke, Le Chéile Lighting Specialists, preparing to change a street light on Molesworth Street. Damien Eagers Photography

Dublin City Council has started work on upgrading more than 40,000 public lights in the capital to make them more energy efficient – a project which will take around eight years to complete.

It’s described as one of the city council’s key efforts in realising its “energy reduction and climate action goals”.

Once completed, the city’s 47,000 public lighting lanterns will use LED technology and be monitored, managed, and controlled by a computerised system known as a central management system.