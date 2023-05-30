Here's what happened today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE Kyiv has been hit by shelling for the third day in a row, as residential buildings in Moscow were targeted by drones
#THERANOS Disgraced Silicon Valley mogul Elizabeth Holmes has reported to prison in the US state of Texas, after a court denied her latest request to remain free while appealing her fraud conviction
#KOSOVO Tensions in Kosovo remained high today after last night’s clashes which injured 30 peacekeeping soldiers, with the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell calling for calm
#MASS SHOOTING The trial has commenced of a man accused of fatally shooting 11 people in a Pittsburg synagogue four years ago, the largest anti-Semitic attack in US history
Dublin City Council has started work on upgrading more than 40,000 public lights in the capital to make them more energy efficient – a project which will take around eight years to complete.
It’s described as one of the city council’s key efforts in realising its “energy reduction and climate action goals”.
Once completed, the city’s 47,000 public lighting lanterns will use LED technology and be monitored, managed, and controlled by a computerised system known as a central management system.
