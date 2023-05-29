Law banning sale of e-cigarettes for under-18s due to be enacted in coming months

LEGISLATION BANNING THE sale of e-cigarettes to those under 18 is expected to be enacted before the Dáil’s summer recess.

Ministers for Health Stephen Donnelly will bring the finalised Public Health (Tobacco and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill to Cabinet for approval tomorrow.

The Government’s Bill contains a number of measures in addition to banning the sale of e-cigarettes by or to those aged under 18.

They include restricting the type of retailers that can sell nicotine inhaling products, curbing the advertising of nicotine-inhaling products near schools and a number of other settings frequented by children/young adults.

There is currently no mandatory age restriction on the sale and marketing of e-cigarettes in Ireland.

Announcing the proposals last year, Donnelly said: “These measures are designed to protect our children and young people from starting to vape.

“We recognise that nicotine is a highly addictive drug, and we are acting today to make these products less accessible to our young people and to remove the advertising for these products from our children’s everyday lives.”

The sale of e-cigarettes to adolescents is already banned in a number of European countries.

The most recently published surveys of Irish school-aged children (the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children Survey 2018 and the European Schools Project on Alcohol and other Drugs 2019) show that 9% of 12-to-17-year-olds and 15.5% of 15 and 16-year-olds used electronic cigarettes in the previous 30 days.

An evidence review by the Health Research Board found that children who vaped were five times more likely to go on and start smoking.

The HSE does not currently recommend vaping as a method of quitting smoking. It says that based on evidence thus far, it has found it to be less useful for smoking cessation than nicotine gum or patches.

There are also no e-cigarettes on the market in Ireland authorised by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) as a medication for smoking cessation.

However, the NHS in the UK does recognise e-cigarettes as an aid to smoking cessation. Though it does not prescribe them, it states that nicotine vaping is “substantially less harmful than smoking” and is “one of the most effective tools for quitting smoking”.

According to the World Health Organization, there are 16,000 different flavours of vapes – such as bubblegum and gummy bears.

Many of the big tobacco companies have also branched out into vaping.