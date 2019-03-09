Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Patrick Clear from Wicklow at the National Homeless and Housing Coalition protest on the Samuel Beckett Bridge today. Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

A woman takes a photo of the high winds and a high tide at New Brighton, Wirral. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#VENEZUELA: Riots and protesters faced each other off as tensions rose between opposition leader Juan Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro amid a blackout.

#NORTH KOREA: Kim Jong-un may be preparing for a missile or space launch, US news outlet NPR reported, based on satellite images of a key facility near Pyongyang.

#EMPIRE: A Chicago jury indicted American actor Jussie Smollett on 16 felony counts after allegedly lying to police about being the victim of a racist, homophobic attack.

PARTING SHOT

The higher you climb, the harder you fall.

Brazilian striker Anderson Lopes celebrated a goal for Consadole Sapporo in Japan by jumping over a barrier on the pitch fringes, and fell at least two-metres as there was quite a drop waiting for him on the other side.

He was fine though, and went on to score his third and fourth goal of the match.

Moral of the story: careful, now.