Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí said an Irishwoman who’d become radicalised is an ex-Defence Forces member; RTÉ reported that she served Bertie Ahern when he was Taoiseach
- The man whose body was found in an apartment in Newry in a suspected murder-suicide was named as Russell Steele, originally from Scotland
- The government spent more than €260,000 to send Ministers abroad on trade missions for St Patrick’s Day in 2018
- A snow-ice warning is in place for the entire country from tonight until Monday
- Ireland’s first rape survivor to waive her anonymity after the man convicted of raping her received a suspended sentence told her story on the Late Late Show
- Around two thousand activists marched through Dublin against the government’s handling of the housing and homeless crisis
- A nurse who saved an unconscious bus driver described him meeting in hospital
- A primary school website was taken over by hardcore porn after an IT mixup
WORLD
#VENEZUELA: Riots and protesters faced each other off as tensions rose between opposition leader Juan Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro amid a blackout.
#NORTH KOREA: Kim Jong-un may be preparing for a missile or space launch, US news outlet NPR reported, based on satellite images of a key facility near Pyongyang.
#EMPIRE: A Chicago jury indicted American actor Jussie Smollett on 16 felony counts after allegedly lying to police about being the victim of a racist, homophobic attack.
PARTING SHOT
The higher you climb, the harder you fall.
Brazilian striker Anderson Lopes celebrated a goal for Consadole Sapporo in Japan by jumping over a barrier on the pitch fringes, and fell at least two-metres as there was quite a drop waiting for him on the other side.
He was fine though, and went on to score his third and fourth goal of the match.
Moral of the story: careful, now.
COMMENTS