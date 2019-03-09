This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

An Irishwoman in Syria, a housing protest in Dublin, and a nationwide snow-ice warning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 7:50 PM
50 minutes ago 2,060 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

protest 479_90566112 Patrick Clear from Wicklow at the National Homeless and Housing Coalition protest on the Samuel Beckett Bridge today. Source: Sam Boal

  • Gardaí said an Irishwoman who’d become radicalised is an ex-Defence Forces member; RTÉ reported that she served Bertie Ahern when he was Taoiseach
  • The man whose body was found in an apartment in Newry in a suspected murder-suicide was named as Russell Steele, originally from Scotland
  • The government spent more than €260,000 to send Ministers abroad on trade missions for St Patrick’s Day in 2018
  • A snow-ice warning is in place for the entire country from tonight until Monday
  • Ireland’s first rape survivor to waive her anonymity after the man convicted of raping her received a suspended sentence told her story on the Late Late Show
  • Around two thousand activists marched through Dublin against the government’s handling of the housing and homeless crisis
  • A nurse who saved an unconscious bus driver described him meeting in hospital
  • A primary school website was taken over by hardcore porn after an IT mixup

WORLD

Spring weather March 8th 2019 A woman takes a photo of the high winds and a high tide at New Brighton, Wirral. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#VENEZUELA: Riots and protesters faced each other off as tensions rose between opposition leader Juan Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro amid a blackout.

#NORTH KOREA: Kim Jong-un may be preparing for a missile or space launch, US news outlet NPR reported, based on satellite images of a key facility near Pyongyang.

#EMPIRE: A Chicago jury indicted American actor Jussie Smollett on 16 felony counts after allegedly lying to police about being the victim of a racist, homophobic attack.

PARTING SHOT

The higher you climb, the harder you fall.

Brazilian striker Anderson Lopes celebrated a goal for Consadole Sapporo in Japan by jumping over a barrier on the pitch fringes, and fell at least two-metres as there was quite a drop waiting for him on the other side.

He was fine though, and went on to score his third and fourth goal of the match.

Moral of the story: careful, now.

