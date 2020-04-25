Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

Entrance to St Stephen's Green in Dublin as walkers enjoy the sunshine. Source: LEAH FARRELL

INTERNATIONAL

Lam Wing-kee (center right) and staff at the Causeway Bay Book shop is congratulated by Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Speaker Yu Shyi-kun (center left). Source: Chiang Ying-ying

#CENSORED A Hong Kong bookseller and publisher detained by Chinese authorities reopened his bookstore in Taiwan today, defying what he called attempts linked to Beijing to intimidate him.

#OPEN UP A tentative easing of coronavirus lockdowns has gathered pace around the world, including the reopening of local shops in India that many of the country’s 1.3 billion people rely on.

#IMMUNITY The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against the idea of “immunity passports” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Parting shot

Tracking data from adelie, emperor, king, royal and macaroni penguin species has been used to map the antarctic and collect data that will aid environmentalism efforts.

To mark World Penguin Day today, scientists involved are highlighting the role of penguins in the new research and its importance to conservation efforts.

“The more we know about penguins and other Antarctic species, the better we can protect them,” said Rod Downie, Polar Expert at WWF.

Check it out for yourself here.

Source: PA