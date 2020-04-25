This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 25 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Covid-19 fatalities in a care centre, Coast Guard warnings, and Trumps refusal to take questions… It’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 25 Apr 2020, 7:59 PM
34 minutes ago 3,181 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5084072

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

STEPHENS GREEN 8L5A2593 Entrance to St Stephen's Green in Dublin as walkers enjoy the sunshine. Source: LEAH FARRELL

INTERNATIONAL

taiwan-hong-kong-political-bookseller Lam Wing-kee (center right) and staff at the Causeway Bay Book shop is congratulated by Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Speaker Yu Shyi-kun (center left). Source: Chiang Ying-ying

#CENSORED A Hong Kong bookseller and publisher detained by Chinese authorities reopened his bookstore in Taiwan today, defying what he called attempts linked to Beijing to intimidate him. 

#OPEN UP A tentative easing of coronavirus lockdowns has gathered pace around the world, including the reopening of local shops in India that many of the country’s 1.3 billion people rely on.

#IMMUNITY The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against the idea of “immunity passports” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Parting shot

Tracking data from adelie, emperor, king, royal and macaroni penguin species has been used to map the antarctic and collect data that will aid environmentalism efforts. 

To mark World Penguin Day today, scientists involved are highlighting the role of penguins in the new research and its importance to conservation efforts.

“The more we know about penguins and other Antarctic species, the better we can protect them,” said Rod Downie, Polar Expert at WWF.

Check it out for yourself here.

2f6602ef-c8b2-4586-a5c6-a328277acb1b Source: PA

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie