Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
- Health officials have confirmed that a further 52 patients have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Some 21 people with a confirmed case of Covid-19 have died at one older person care home in Dublin, the HSE has confirmed.
- Reduced mowing, phasing out chemicals and improved planting is part of Dublin City Council’s plans announced this week to improve biodiversity in the city.
- An eight-year-old Irish boy is cycling a marathon to raise money for the health service.
- A company based in the Donegal Gaeltacht region has said it can produce 10 million high-grade face shields a week for those working in healthcare settings.
- The Irish Coast Guard has warned the public to be careful while walking along coastal areas following a number of callouts this week.
- Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has described how she was “floored” by the coronavirus and said she has never been so sick in all her life.
- Bar owners are becoming increasingly concerned about the future of the industry as Covid-19 restrictions keep doors closed.
- Concerns have been raised about the impact the Covid-19 pandemic could have on people who are addicted to drugs amid growing concerns about overdose risks and the spread of the virus among homeless people.
- The National Public Health Emergency Team’s notes and letters will be published, said Health Minister Simon Harris
INTERNATIONAL
#CENSORED A Hong Kong bookseller and publisher detained by Chinese authorities reopened his bookstore in Taiwan today, defying what he called attempts linked to Beijing to intimidate him.
#OPEN UP A tentative easing of coronavirus lockdowns has gathered pace around the world, including the reopening of local shops in India that many of the country’s 1.3 billion people rely on.
#IMMUNITY The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against the idea of “immunity passports” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Parting shot
Tracking data from adelie, emperor, king, royal and macaroni penguin species has been used to map the antarctic and collect data that will aid environmentalism efforts.
To mark World Penguin Day today, scientists involved are highlighting the role of penguins in the new research and its importance to conservation efforts.
“The more we know about penguins and other Antarctic species, the better we can protect them,” said Rod Downie, Polar Expert at WWF.
Check it out for yourself here.
