This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 25 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coast Guard warns the public to be careful of rising tide while walking along the coast

The Howth Coast Guard station in Dublin responded to three callouts in relation to coastal walkers this week.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 25 Apr 2020, 12:07 PM
48 minutes ago 3,735 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5083976
Image: Fergus Cooney
Image: Fergus Cooney

THE IRISH COAST Guard has warned the public to be careful while walking along coastal areas following a number of callouts this week. 

The Howth Coast Guard station in Dublin responded to three callouts this week relating to concerns that coastal walkers would be trapped by rising tides along the east coast. 

It is a warning that has been issued previously but which has been repeated this week as more people are out and about for walks due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The three callouts happened in Dollymount, Clontarf and Sutton.

“These were all concerns for members of the public out walking who had the potential to get trapped by a rising tide. Walkers can easily end up on Sandbanks which can quickly become surrounded by a rising tide with strong currents trapping them on it,” Fergus Cooney of Howth Coast Guard station said.

“We would encourage those out walking to stay to the usual beach paths and be conscious of tide times if walking towards the water at low tide. We would also strongly encourage the public to contact the Coast Guard immediately on 999 or 112 if they see someone who may get into difficulties on the coast.”

The Government, along with the chief medical officer, said there was evidence that more people are moving around over the past days than in previous weeks despite current Covid-19 restrictions in place until 5 May.

Dr Tony Holohan warned against complacency over the coming days, particularly with good weather forecast for the weekend, and highlighted the prospect of extending existing measures without any form of relaxation if the measures are ignored. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie