Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the public out walking in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Source: Sasko Lazarov

A further 25 people have died from Covid-19, and there are 343 new coronavirus cases in Ireland

cases in Ireland The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in ICU has fallen to below 100 for the first time since the end of March

has fallen to below 100 for the first time since the end of March Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said he foresees the rent freeze and the temporary ban on evictions being extended further

and the temporary ban on evictions being extended further Health Minister Simon Harris said foreign travel for the Irish public is looking “highly unlikely this year”

for the Irish public is looking “highly unlikely this year” Gardaí restricted access to the Phoenix Park for a while today, after an anti-lockdown protest was organised in the park

for a while today, after an anti-lockdown protest was organised in the park Businesses have been told to check the ‘essential workers’ list again, as some may have closed down when the restrictions were announced in error

again, as some may have closed down when the restrictions were announced in error Political parties are under even more pressure to form a government now that some of the support measures for businesses will require new legislation.

WORLD

Residents watch a film screened on the wall at the rue Daubenton in Paris. 1 May 2020. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#REMDESIVIR: US regulators approved emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster.

#EUROPE: Parts of Europe are slowly starting to open up: Spain Italy and France are easling strict lockdown measures from this week.

#NORTH KOREAN LEADER: Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid speculation about his health.

#US: A US lawyer dressed as the grim reaper to protest the reopening of beaches

#PRIME MINISTER: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in a tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save the UK Prime Minister’s life.

PARTING SHOT

Fianna Fáil’s Margaret Murphy O’Mahony shared this wonderful black and white photograph of her as a little girl, peering up at Jack Lynch giving a speech on stage to a crowd hidden under a blanket of umbrellas.

“I definitely started young,” she says, and we won’t be arguing with that.

Source: Twitter

Underneath the tweet, a reply from former Irish Times parliamentary correspondent Michael O’Regan observes: “And Jack Lynch referring to his notes!”