Saturday 2 May, 2020
Coronavirus: 25 deaths and 343 new confirmed cases in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures in a statement this evening.

By Sean Murray Saturday 2 May 2020, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 42,930 Views 48 Comments
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 25 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 343 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 21,176.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,286.

In the latest data this evening from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as of Thursday night the median age of all cases 49 years.

The number of people hospitalised in Ireland due to Covid-19 was 2,785 (13%).

Of those hospitalised, 368 had been admitted to an intensive care unit. According to the latest figures, there were 99 people with Covid-19 in intensive care last night. 

Among healthcare workers, there were 5,973 confirmed cases.

Dublin has the highest number of cases with 10,277, with half of all cases in the capital. Kildare has the second most with 1,226 cases (6%) and Cork was next with 1,156 cases (6%).

The latest figures come a day after the Taoiseach extended the restrictions in place upon the public until Monday 18 May.

Leo Varadkar also announced details of the government’s “roadmap” for Ireland to reopen on a five-phase basis yesterday.

The roadmap will see schools closed until September or October. Restaurants and cafes are earmarked to open in phase three (29 June) while pubs, bars, nightclubs, and casinos are not to open until phase five (10 August).

Earlier today, Health Minister Simon Harris said foreign travel for the Irish public is looking “highly unlikely this year”

The minister also confirmed that a working group has been set up by the Taoiseach to establish if it can be made mandatory for those returning to Ireland – Irish citizens or not – to self isolate for a period of two weeks.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy, meanwhile, said today it is expected that the rent freeze and eviction ban will be extended beyond June

Sean Murray
