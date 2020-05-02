This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 2 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's not looking good': Foreign travel looking 'highly unlikely' this year, says Harris

Government is to consider making it mandatory to self-isolate if you arrive in Ireland from abroad.

By Christina Finn Saturday 2 May 2020, 3:45 PM
10 minutes ago 3,371 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5090235
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has said foreign travel for the Irish public is looking “highly unlikely this year”.

The minister also confirmed that a working group has been set up by the Taoiseach to establish if it can be made mandatory for those returning to Ireland – Irish citizens or not – to self isolate for a period of two weeks.

“At the moment it is not looking good for foreign travel. The advice still remains that should not leave the island of Ireland,” said Harris at the Department of Health this afternoon. 

Harris said “being truthful to people it is looking highly unlikely this year”. 

Even if the travel advice did change and people could book holidays abroad, they would still have to self isolate for two weeks upon their return, he said.

“All of a sudden… your two-week holidays becomes four weeks,” he said. He added that most countries are still advising that people do not travel. 

Speaking about possible regulations to make it mandatory to self-isolate, he said: 

“We now have a measure in our airports, that when you come in now you fill in a passenger form where you are committing to self isolate for 14 days. That’s whether you’re Irish, or not, regardless.

“The Taoiseach has asked a number of ministries to consider with the Attorney General whether we need to underpin that form by regulation and we will make a decision on that in the coming weeks.”

At the moment, very few people are coming to Ireland through airports or ports, he said.

He said long-term planning and a “robust system” is needed.

If people are travelling to Ireland, it will be “really important” that they self-isolate.

“Because we could be doing everything right here. We need to make sure that we don’t
import the virus,” he said.

Recently, the Taoiseach said “it is not monitored enough” when asked how or if people are checked on when they arrive in Ireland.

“I think we need to do more on that, particularly as we reopen the country, and as we reopen foreign travel, we’re going to need to have these mechanisms in place to make sure that there are controls,” said the Taoiseach.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie