IRELAND

Revenue drugs dog helps to sniff out a large haul of illegal substances at Dublin Port RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People gather to place candles and flowers in honor of Damian Soból, a Polish aid worker who was killed by an Israeli airstrike Alamy Alamy

#CONDITIONAL US President Joe Biden has told Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that America’s continued support depends on Israeli actions to protect Gaza civilians, conditioning aid as he urged an “immediate ceasefire.”

#RULED OUT UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has ruled out Nato troops being sent to Ukraine, to avoid giving Russian President Vladimir Putin a target.

#NO DEAL A US judge has rejected a bid by Donald Trump to delay his 15 April hush money criminal trial until the Supreme Court rules on the presidential immunity claims he raised in another of his criminal cases.

PARTING SHOT

Laura (age 9) and Tom (aged 6) from Leixlip, Co Kildare Leon Farrell Leon Farrell

Laura (9) and Tom (6) are siblings of two-year-old Sean Daly. Their family is supported by the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Above they are pictured in Dublin’s RHA Gallery at the launch of Incognito, Ireland’s biggest online art sale.

Buyers have no idea who the artists behind each piece are until after the sale has closed.

In aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, funds go to support in-home nursing care and respite support services for over 400 children across Ireland.

Now in its eighth year, there are more than 1,200 artists lending their support to Incognito in 2024, with over 3,300 original postcard-size artworks for sale.

Each piece is priced at €65, no matter the artist.

Buyers will have three weeks to peruse and pick their favourite pieces at www.incognito.ie before the sale goes live on Wednesday, April 24