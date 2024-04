NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Simon Harris apologises to the Stardust families on the television in Buswells Hotel RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Families of the Stardust fire victims have described today’s State apology as “bittersweet” after decades of grief and campaigning.

The young girl who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November has reached "great milestones" in her recovery.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said that he believes the people of Gaza are being "collectively punished" by Israel after visiting the Rafah border crossing with the region.

The HSE spent €21.6 million with the University of Limerick-owned recruitment firm Unijobs between the start of 2022 and June 2023 on hiring administrative staff, but it cannot say how many were brought on board.

A GAA coach who "destroyed" a boy's life through repeated rapes, physical abuse and humiliation followed by three years of harassment has had his nine-year prison sentence increased to 13 years by the Court of Appeal.

There are instances where people arrested on suspicion of drug driving could be released without charge due to gardaí being unable to get a doctor to carry out a blood test, a new report has said.

INTERNATIONAL

The pro-Palestinian protests continue on the campus of Columbia University, as students camp on the Quad Alamy Alamy

#INVESTIGATION The united Nations today called for an international investigation into reports of mass graves at two Gaza hospitals destroyed in Israeli sieges, saying war crimes might have been committed.

#DROWNING Five people, including a child, have died while attempting to cross the English Channel to the UK from France.

#SYDNEY StABBING Elon Musk has vowed to challenge demands that his social media platform X take down videos of a recent Sydney church stabbing.

#TRAINING SESSION Two Malaysian military helicopters have collided and crashed during a training session, killing all 10 crew onboard, the country’s rescue agency has said.

PARTING SHOT

Adam Harris, CEO of AsIAm and Teresa Heeney, CEO of Early Childhood Ireland Marc O'Sullivan Marc O'Sullivan

Over €285,000 was raised by the 20th annual National Pyjama Day.

National Pyjama Day, a fundraiser by Early Childhood Ireland, supports AsIAm’s ‘Child and Family Support Programme’ and a new ‘Eco-Emotions’ project for Early Years and School Age Care educators around Ireland.

Adam Haris, CEO of AsIAm Ireland, said that Autistic children “very often don’t enjoy the same chance to live, work and play in the community”.

“National Pyjama Day enables AsIAm to remove barriers and build capacity so that the children we work with can access neuro-affirmative support and social opportunities.”