Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Christine Reilly with her partner Jimmy Reddington from Dublin, dressed in costume for the Bloomsday. Source: RollingNews.ie

The Dublin Bay South by-election date has officially been set for 8 July

date has officially been set for 8 July There could be double the number of homes affected by mica than initially thought, according to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien

than initially thought, according to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien A Malaysian court overturned an inquest verdict of “misadventure” in the death of French-Irish teen Nóra Quoirin

Facebook removed the Instagram account of former TV presenter Aisling O’Loughlin for “repeatedly sharing harmful misinformation ” related to vaccines and Covid-19

” related to vaccines and Covid-19 The State is arguing that women seeking judicial reviews of the Mother and Baby Homes report are not identifiable in the document, after the women claim their testimonies were misinterpreted

report are not identifiable in the document, after the women claim their testimonies were misinterpreted The mother of a child with additional needs is to make a formal complaint to the BAI over a radio segment featuring an audio clip of her son.

WORLD

Gannets gathered at Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire. Source: PA

#COLD PEACE: The US and Russia agreed for their ambassadors to return, after talks in Geneva with between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

#MIDDLE EAST: Israel carried out airstrikes on Gaza early today after militants in the Palestinian territory sent incendiary balloons into the south of the country, in the first flareup between the two sides since a major conflict in May and a subsequent ceasefire.

#HOPELESS: UK PM Boris Johnson described Health Secretary Matt Hancock as “fucking hopeless”, according to a WhatsApp message published by former aide Dominic Cummings.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

#USA-OK: The European Union recommended that member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States.

PARTING SHOT

Because we all need more good news, here’s this heartwarming tale of a Very Good Dog Digby, the ‘defusing’ dog at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.