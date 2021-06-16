Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Dublin Bay South by-election date has officially been set for 8 July
- There could be double the number of homes affected by mica than initially thought, according to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien
- A Malaysian court overturned an inquest verdict of “misadventure” in the death of French-Irish teen Nóra Quoirin
- Facebook removed the Instagram account of former TV presenter Aisling O’Loughlin for “repeatedly sharing harmful misinformation” related to vaccines and Covid-19
- The State is arguing that women seeking judicial reviews of the Mother and Baby Homes report are not identifiable in the document, after the women claim their testimonies were misinterpreted
- The mother of a child with additional needs is to make a formal complaint to the BAI over a radio segment featuring an audio clip of her son.
WORLD
#COLD PEACE: The US and Russia agreed for their ambassadors to return, after talks in Geneva with between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.
#MIDDLE EAST: Israel carried out airstrikes on Gaza early today after militants in the Palestinian territory sent incendiary balloons into the south of the country, in the first flareup between the two sides since a major conflict in May and a subsequent ceasefire.
#HOPELESS: UK PM Boris Johnson described Health Secretary Matt Hancock as “fucking hopeless”, according to a WhatsApp message published by former aide Dominic Cummings.
#USA-OK: The European Union recommended that member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States.
PARTING SHOT
Because we all need more good news, here’s this heartwarming tale of a Very Good Dog Digby, the ‘defusing’ dog at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
This is Digby. Today he did something amazing and helped save a young woman who was thinking of taking her own life on a bridge over the M5 near Exeter (thread👇) pic.twitter.com/eMnIG0Dve7— Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (@DSFireUpdates) June 15, 2021
COMMENTS