THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs is opening five new embassies and consulates across the world as part of diplomatic missions seeking to expand Ireland’s footprint.

Embassies will be opening in Belgrade, Serbia as well as Chisinau in Moldova and Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In a statement, Tánaiste Simon Harris said the new embassies show Ireland’s “commitment to EU enlargement”, as it takes up the presidency of the European Union in the second half of 2026.

“Our expanded presence in the Western Balkans and Eastern Neighbourhood will reinforce links with countries who look to Ireland as an example of how a country can benefit from, and contribute to, the European Union”

The missions will begin operations in the autumn.

In addition to the embassies, two new consulates will open – one in Málaga, Spain and one in Melbourne, Australia.

Consulates are offices that support the embassy in that country.

The Tánaiste said these will deliver services to the growing Irish diaspora and holiday makers in both regions.

Both are due to become operational in 2026.

“Taken together, and with the mission already opened as part of the Global Ireland strategy, these five new missions will further strengthen Ireland’s global presence and influence,” Harris said.

Under Global Ireland 2025 – a whole government strategy with the aim of doubling Ireland’s influence and footprint – there have been 22 missions opened to date.

These include embassies in Kyiv, Rabat, Wellington, Bogotá, Amman, Monrovia, Santiago de Chile, Tehran, Manila, Dakar, and Islamabad.

Consulates general have been opened in Vancouver, Mumbai, Frankfurt, Los Angeles, Cardiff, Manchester, Lyon, Miami, Toronto, Milan, and Munich.