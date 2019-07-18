This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heritage Week starts this week: Here are highlights from across the country

A medieval warfare reenactment at Tipperary, blacksmiths in Galway, and birdwatching for kids in Kildare.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 6:20 AM
Blacksmith Owen Mort shows people how the shape metal as part of Heritage Week 2016.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

HERITAGE WEEK EVENTS run from this week until the last week in August.

The idea behind it is to offer local events around the country that highlight our natural, built, and cultural heritage – many of the events are free.

National Heritage Week is part of European Heritage Days, a joint initiative of the Council of Europe and the EU in order to promote awareness and to encourage people to visit historical monuments and sites.

There are a wealth of events on over the next six weeks – here are some notable ones:

Need we say more. Fully armoured warriors battle using steel replica armour and weapons in a free event organised by the Office of Public Words at Ormond Castle, Co Tipperary.

This will take place on 18 August between 2.30 – 4.30pm.

On 18 August between 3-5pm, Kilteevan Community Centre in Co Roscommon will organise an event based on games recorded in Kilteevan Schools’ Folklore Collection 1938 – which include ‘Pins’ and ‘Teetum Totum’. Preempting any email queries – no, we don’t know what they are.

Described as ”a perfect combination of spectacle, heritage and learning”, watch smelters and blacksmiths at work in Woodford, Co Galway, a town which was built to make iron.

The festival runs for a week from 19-25 August, from 10am – 5pm. Again, it’s free.

An event called ‘Trip Down Memory Lane’ will relive the showband era with music from a live band, dancing (if you’re brave), pictures, and stories from the 1930s onwards being exhibited at the Rainbow Ballroom Glenfarne, Co Leitrim. 

The free event takes place from 11am – 1pm on 21 August. 

A retelling of the fascinating shooting of a burglar by Shankill police in 1918, who the inquest jury said was ‘killed lawfully by the police in the performance of their duty”.

If you’re free on 22 August between 7-8pm, it’s a free event at the Shankill Library.

Organised by Birdwatch Ireland Kildare Branch (pun intended, we assume), this event at the Liffey Linear Park in Newbridge is unique and a bit of fun:

“Learn how to recognise bird song, how and what to feed them, and what we can do to help them survive in an ever-changing and challenging environment.”

As someone who enjoyed spotting birds as a child, this one comes with a special seal of approval. 

