FOR MONTHS, THE world has watched as the Middle East appears to teeter on the brink of a much wider conflict, all tied to Israel’s response to the 7 October attacks.

The resulting conflict in Gaza has killed tens of thousands of people and left many more displaced. Tensions are now ramping up on the northern border with Lebanon, where militant group Hezbollah has conducted rocket attacks into Israel for years.

Israel has previously invaded Lebanon, resulting in the United Nations peacekeeping force that tries to maintain calm in the region, and which Irish troops play a large role in.

But a rocket that killed 12 children in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which Hezbollah denied responsibility for, has raised the possibility of a more widespread military response by Israel in the area.

Advertisement

Senator Tom Clonan, a retired army officer who served as a peacekeeper in Lebanon, joins Lauren Boland on this week’s episode to share his insights into the group’s history, and what recent escalations mean for the situation on the ground.

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was brought to you by presenter Lauren Boland and senior producer Nicky Ryan.