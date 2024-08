HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE have been asked to leave their homes in county Down while a device, suspected to be a World War Two bomb, is deactivated.

The device was found in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards on Friday and residents were told to leave their homes by 10am today.

The operation is likely to take a number of days and the PSNI thanked the local community for “their patience and understanding”.

Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “As part of the public safety operation, officers are engaging with those residents directly impacted and providing a visible policing presence in the area.

“A cordon remains in place, as we continue to work closely with our partner agencies and we thank them for their ongoing assistance.”

“With the clearance operation likely to continue for a number of days, I understand the significant disruption this will cause to the local community. Our priority is to keep residents and the local community safe.”

McDowell urged all members of the public to avoid the area, saying an update will be provided in due course.