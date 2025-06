A MAN WHO was arrested in connection with the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run in Balbriggan has been charged and is due to appear in court this morning.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, was due to come before the Dublin District Court at 10:30 am.

The incident happened on Railway Street in Balbriggan after 9pm on Monday and the car involved failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, received emergency treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

