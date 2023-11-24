Scene declared safe after hoax bomb threat triggered security operation in Cork

A HOAX SECURITY threat led to the closing off of a number of streets in Cork city centre this morning after a person made a phone call to fire control in Anglesea Street in the city claiming that a bomb had been placed in a number of locations.

The caller had claimed that bombs had been placed in locations including the courthouse on Washington Street in Cork city and the nearby Mercy University Hospital. The call was placed at around 11am today.

Gardaí and the emergency services, including the fire brigade, were called to the scene and areas were sealed off as a precautionary measure arising out of the security alert.

Advertisement

Bus services were disrupted arising out of the incident and traffic diversions had to be put in place. Plans were being put in place to evacuate the hospital.

The security operation has since been stood down. Gardaí said that there was a number of security alerts at several locations in the city which have since been deemed safe.

“Gardaí are aware of a number of security alerts at several locations in Cork city this morning,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Following further enquiries, An Garda Síochána is satisfied that all of the alerts have been deemed as a hoax and the areas have been declared safe.”