ADD SOME COLOUR to your home with these fab new colourful finds.

The ZigZag stool at CA Design can act as a stool, a side table or a pedestal for a plant.

The Zig Zag stool at CA Design As spotted in the home of Joanne McNally, we love the colourful, glossy Zig Zag stool by Polspotten at CA Design (€385). A fun and versatile piece it can be used for a multitude of purposes be it a side table, a plant stand, a pedestal for a treasured possession, or a stool. The glossy lacquered finish comes in a range of colours including pale blue and pink as well as olive green and coral red making this a great talking point in any room whatever your personal taste or style.

cadesign.ie

Addison Ross. Addison Ross.

The Bobbin Lamp by Addison Ross

Blending style, functionality and technology, these new LED Bobbin lamps by Addison Ross deliver brilliant illumination while bringing a pop of colour to your home. They are available in 10 stunning colourways including cherry, sage, yellow, watermelon, pink, orange and cappuccino – so there’s a shade to suit every décor style and mood. €150.

eu.addisonross.com

Ciara O’Neill’s new releases

Artist Ciara O’Neill’s latest series of paintings Wildflowers sold out on the day of the release. A new original series of Wildflowers paintings will be released in July. Thankfully fans of her work can choose from three limited edition fine art prints of the series released last week.

Her Echoes original paintings and prints are also currently available online as well as her popular mini paintings which, at €240 each, always sell out quickly. Ciara has over 60 limited edition fine art prints in her collection priced between €110 and €440 depending on size and format. ciaraoneillart.com

Outdoor rug by Kukoon.

Kukoon’s colourful outdoor rugs

Not only does Irish company Kukoon Rugs stock brilliant spill-proof, stain resistant, washable rugs that are made from recycled cotton and chenile but they have just released their range of outdoor rugs which come in a variety of sizes, colours and patterns. If neutrals are your thing you can opt for their Rubus, Saule or Souci designs or if you want to add a punch of hot colour to your outdoor space go for this Ruskin style in terracotta. Prices from €35 to €235 depending on size.

kukoonrugs.com

Advertisement

The beautiful ethical rug by Ellie Dunne and The Galway Wool Co-op. Naoise Culhane Naoise Culhane

40 Shades of Green: Ellie Dunne x The Galway Wool Co-op

The 40 Shades of Green blanket is a new and unique collaborative piece between Ellie Dunne, a young artist with Down Syndrome, and the Galway Wool Co-Op. The 40 Shades of Green blanket, named after the Johnny Cash song of the same name, calls to mind the palette of the Irish landscape and blends Ellie’s artistic vision with the skill of the spinners and weavers of the Galway Wool Co-Op; a farmer-owned and run co-operative which is dedicated to preserving the cultural significance of Irish wool and restoring its economic value for farmers. This very special ethical piece measures 140cm x 180cm (plus fringe) retails at €675 and is available from this Thursday April 30th from Irish Design Shop and Nordic Elements. irishdesignshop.com, nordicelements.com and elliedunneart.com

The mini vases at Hopeless Botanics start at €7.

Colourful vases at Hopeless Botanics Hopeless Botanics are suckers for colour and have put together a range of vases that are simply lovely for holding flowers or foliage or as decorative items. Their vases start at just €7 for some of their colourful mini vases going up to around €65 for their larger Heikki vases. The colourful mini vases are easy to style – perfect with just one bloom from the florist or a piece of foliage from the garden. Also popular with shoppers are their hand-painted Odina vases which start at around €20.

hopelessbotanics.ie

Colourful items from the The Stockholm 2025 range at IKEA. IKEA. IKEA.

Ikea’s Stockholm 2025 collection

IKEA’s Stockholm 2025 collection celebrates 40 years of timeless Scandinavian design and is designed to work whether you’re investing in several pieces at once or adding to your existing furniture collection. The focus is on timeless design and great quality materials so here you’ll find natural materials such as pine, oak, leather, wool and rattan used across the furniture and accessories with attention paid to the handmade in the form of mouth-blown glass vases and handmade rugs. While most of the collection is neutral in keeping with the timeless appeal, some of the colourful pieces in the collection also caught our eye including the brown, blue and white rug (from €345), the pure wool cushion covers (€18) and the green cabinet with brass fittings (€399).

ikea.com/ie/en/

Clare O'Connor's unique hand-painted side tables. Clare O'Connor. Clare O'Connor.

Clare O’Connor’s abstract art side tables

Clare O’Connor is a multidisciplinary artist and designer from Co. Meath who has also created a brand of wearable art and homewares. She uses a dynamic juxtaposition of organic and organised forms, complimentary and contrasting colours and stripes to create vibrant and colourful pieces designed to bring joy to people’s homes. Clare has just launched a new range of hand-painted side tables (€550). Made with acrylic, collage and resin, each dynamic piece is completely unique.

clareoconnor.net

Joanne Mooney has collaborated with Turkish rug company Torug Rugto to create her Picnic Parade design.

Joanne Mooney x Torug Rugto

Irish influencer Joanne Mooney featured in our last issue but we had to include her again this week as the Irish woman has just launched her first ever rug design in partnership with Torug Rugto – a brilliant home decor brand based in Istanbul, Turkey. Joanne’s ‘Picnic Parade’ rug design features squiggly edges, a gingham pattern and plenty of colour – all very characteristic of Joanne’s personal style – and is made in India from 100% New Zealand Wool. €147.95 to €755.95 depending on size.

torugrugto.com