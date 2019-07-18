This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Body of homeless man discovered in Cork

The discovery was made on Lower Oliver Plunkett Street this afternoon.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 5:50 PM
Lower Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

THE BODY OF a homeless man has been discovered in Co Cork.

The man, who was in his late 20s, was found at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork city this afternoon, when gardaí were notified about the discovery.

His body was transferred to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem exam is expected to take place in coming days.

A file will then be prepared for the Coroner’s Court, and the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of any further garda investigation.

With reporting from Hayley Halpin.

