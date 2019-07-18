Body of homeless man discovered in Cork

THE BODY OF a homeless man has been discovered in Co Cork.

The man, who was in his late 20s, was found at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork city this afternoon, when gardaí were notified about the discovery.

His body was transferred to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem exam is expected to take place in coming days.

A file will then be prepared for the Coroner’s Court, and the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of any further garda investigation.

With reporting from Hayley Halpin.