IRELAND’S HOMELESSNESS CRISIS is a “really difficult challenge to tackle”, junior housing minister Christopher O’Sullivan has said.

A total of 15,747 people were living in emergency accommodation in May, according to figures published on Friday.

It is the highest-ever figure recorded in Ireland, a continuing trend over the last number of months. It also includes 4,844 children – 69 more than April.

Speaking on the issue today during RTÉ television’s The Week In Politics, O’Sullivan conceded that the figures are currently unacceptable. He said the government is “acutely aware” of the housing crisis and the impact it is having on homelessness.

The Fianna Fáil TD said: “Obviously, we’re particularly struck by the words of the Children’s ombudsman, essentially highlighting the devastating impact that emergency accommodation and homelessness in general is having on children and the long term impacts.

“This is a really, really difficult challenge to tackle. That’s been proven over the last number of years, and we have thrown the kitchen sink (at) it, but I will say this, there’s no doubt that it’s a priority for Taoiseach, it’s a priority for this government.”

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon told the same programme that there is too much reliance on private accommodation and the use of hotels to house those who are living in emergency housing.

Gannon said that environment has long-term impacts on children, citing issues with speech and language, an inability to play with other children and mobility issues. He added that the state needs to zone land as affordable.

He said: “We need to have the state getting back and building in a massive, significant way. We also need to take a step back and understand the impact that these living provisions are having to children in this state.”

Children’s ombudsman Dr Niall Muldoon said that Government’s housing initiatives continuously fail children. The comments were echoed by homelessness charity leaders on Friday, following the publication of the latest emergency accommodation figures.

Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane pointed to the thousands of empty council homes in need of renovation. She said there needs to be a renewed effort to improve the properties to house families.