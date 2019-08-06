This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 6 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Funding approved for 1,770 'affordable homes' on local authority sites

Projects have been given the green light in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 10:51 AM
1 hour ago 5,542 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4753827
Minister Murphy said home ownership still remains out of reach for too many people (file photo).
Image: Sam Boal/PA
Minister Murphy said home ownership still remains out of reach for too many people (file photo).
Minister Murphy said home ownership still remains out of reach for too many people (file photo).
Image: Sam Boal/PA

HOUSING MINISTER EOGHAN Murphy has approved €84 million in funding to support the delivery of 1,700 ‘affordable homes’ on local authority sites.

The funding is being delivered under the Serviced Sites Fund, which assists local authorities in making land available for the construction of affordable housing in high demand areas.

These homes are then to be sold as private stock, rather than being used as social housing. 

To date, funding support has been allocated to enable the delivery of almost 3,200 affordable homes for purchase under the scheme.

There are 25 projects in total that have been given the green light with this latest funding tranche in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford.

“We’ve seen recently that house prices have been cooling down, even falling in some parts of the country as supply increases. But for too many people home ownership still remains out of reach,” Minister Murphy said today.

Unless the government steps in to bridge the gap, young couples and workers may not be able to afford to buy their own home in our cities and large towns. That’s why we are using local authority land to build more affordable homes for young workers and couples, and that’s why these approvals announced today are so important.

“The market will not fix our housing problems alone, the government must lead on providing more affordable homes.”

The Department of Housing said the homes will be made available for purchase under operational provisions that are currently being developed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie