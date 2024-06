A FILE CONTAINING the personal information of some patients of Sligo hospital was found lying on the street.

It was brought to the attention of the hospital by a local man who saw it being “trampled on” while he was walking on Sligo town’s Grattan Street.

The file contained the names of 35 patients in a ward of Sligo hospital, along with their diagnoses, and whether they were medical card holders or if they had private health insurance.

The dates of birth and addresses of patients were also listed.

Eric Forde picked up the file, thinking it was litter, as he often does. When he saw what was in it, he says he was “disappointed” by the demonstration of “negligence”.

“I was very hurt by it and I just think Sligo General Hospital have to be brought to account for what they did,” he said.

Forde took the file home and didn’t do anything with it for over a week, before contacting Ocean FM about his discovery.

“[The hospital] should be exposed because it was wrong of them.

“These are human beings … There was young people, there was old people on the file. There was rich and poor people on the file.

“You wouldn’t do it to your pet dog’s record if you brought them to the vet.”

In a statement, Saolta hospital group, of which Sligo hospital is a part, apologised for the breach and said it has reported it to the Data Protection Commission.

“A two-page patient list containing some personal information relating to patients in Sligo University Hospital was found in a public area and has since been retrieved by the hospital,” it said.

“SUH manages all breaches of data protection in line with data protection legislation and HSE policy. As appropriate under legislation we report breaches to the Data Protection Commission.

“We are sorry that this data breach occurred.”

It is the latest of multiple breaches within the HSE.

The Commission recently launched an inquiry into how the HSE stores and retains patient data.

The HSE had notified the Commission of two incidents where an unauthorised third party gained access to historical records.

In November, a TikTok video filmed inside the old St Conal’s psychiatric hospital in Letterkenny, Co Donegal showed many boxes of confidential patient records, some of which appeared to be rotting.

While some records appeared to be from the psychiatric hospital itself, X-rays, emergency department reports and other general hospital records were also discovered.

A similar breach took place at the site of a Dublin hospital.