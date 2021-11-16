Hospitality reps: Government supports needed to save the sector as Christmas trade hit

REPRESENTATIVE GROUPS IN the hospitality sector have called for greater supports as the new Government measures were mooted today.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) and the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) have all reacted against the proposed regulations on the night time trade.

Pubs, nightclubs and restaurants will be directed to close at midnight, effective from Thursday night following a Cabinet decision this morning. The announcement on the new measures is due after 6pm.

One business manager, speaking earlier about the impact of the uncertainty around Covid-19 regulations said, “Last week we had 21 corporate Christmas events booked. By last Friday that was down to seven. Today there are five remaining”.

The move comes following increasing concerns about the pressure being put on hospitals as a result of the spread of Covid-19 – the plan comes less than a month after nightclubs had reopened.

Widening the use of the Covid certs across society is also to be implemented, with passes required for entry into theatres and cinemas.

The LVA has said the measures will be extraordinarily difficult for those working in late bars, nightclubs and the rest of the late night sector and will place considerable pressures on livelihoods in the run up to Christmas.

Donal O’Keeffe, CEO of the LVA also said it places a question mark on the longer term viability of the late night industry until such time as practical longer term solutions are developed that allow businesses to trade while the pandemic persists.

“Effectively this latest announcement means that the current Government strategy isn’t working.

“We were told that if we waited until the majority of the public was vaccinated we would be able to get back to trading. Well we waited and that wasn’t enough.

“Like the rest of the country, of course we are conscious of the worsening health situation. But this will still be really hard news for those working in the sector to take.

“Late night hospitality was closed for 585 consecutive days, got to open for 27 days and now they face another indefinite period of closure.

“It also needs to be acknowledged that every time the Government flicks the switch on restrictions there are consequences for people’s livelihoods and the businesses that sustain those livelihoods. We will have enormous difficulty retaining our staff after this latest decision,” he added.

O’Keeffe called on Government to come up with “more nuanced, longer term, practical solutions”.

He queried if affordable ventilation system schemes should be made available to the industry.

“In the short term it is critical that the Government immediately outlines the reintroduction of the full level of supports for the people who will once again find themselves out of work and for the businesses who employ them.

“That is the absolute minimum required and is the essential first step before our sector can begin a bigger conversation about what co-existing with this pandemic really means,” he added.

More job losses in the industry are being forecast by the Music & Entertainment Association of Ireland (MEAI) following the fresh restrictions on bar and nightclub closing times.

The new curfew is already leading to cancellation by venues of bands, DJs and other entertainers, the group said in a statement this evening.

As a result of the new restrictions, the MEAI has called on the Government to immediately reinstate the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and other necessary supports for the survival of the entertainment industry.

“We fully understand the need for measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, to protect the public and our health system, but it is vital that livelihoods are protected too,” said Matt McGranaghan, spokesperson for MEAI.

Padraig Cribben of the VFI said the development is “hugely disappointing” just three weeks after reopening.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“The decision to introduce a new closing time of midnight from this Thursday will effectively close many late night pubs and night clubs.

“It will also seriously restrict other outlets at the most critical time of the year. Given the deteriorating health situation it’s no surprise Government is forced to take action but it is disappointing that the hospitality sector is at forefront of those actions.

“Supports will now be vital for impacted businesses and we’re calling for the immediate reintroduction of the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) for members who have to close,” he said.

Cribben said that the restricted trading hours will also impact traditional pubs who have to cope with cancelled bookings ahead of the Christmas period.

“Given the new curfew and reduced trade the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) must be maintained in full until all restrictions are removed.

“We were told back in August after indoor trade was reopened that restrictions would be fully removed in October.

“We’re now in a position where restrictions are actually getting tighter. Supports will be crucial in the months ahead, a fact Government needs to address immediately for the simple reason the trade cannot sustain another period of profound uncertainty,” Cribben added.

Adrian Cummins of the RAI said that urgent supports must be put in place to help his sector colleagues.

“Restaurants Association of Ireland is calling on the Government to trigger the Re- activation of the CRSS (COVID Recovery Support Scheme) for Hospitality impacted by the decline in business due to mixed messaging by Government.

“The narrative of reducing social contacts is de-facto imposing restrictions on Hospitality businesses at a critical time for the sector in the run up to Christmas.

“The Hospitality sector is seeking a meeting with Government officials to discuss continued wage supports into the middle of 2022,” he added.