#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 30 March 2021
Advertisement

Government advised to add US, France, Germany and Italy to hotel quarantine list

There are understood to be concerns that the move may pose diplomatic issues.

By Christina Finn & Daragh Brophy Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 12:30 PM
1 hour ago 15,514 Views 50 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5395771
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE UNITED STATES and a number of EU countries – including France, Germany and Italy – have been recommended for inclusion in Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list in advice given to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly by NPHET.

More than 40 additional countries may be added to the list – more than doubling its size. 

Countries are recommended for inclusion if a variant of concern is circulating or if Covid rates in the community are very high. 

A final decision on the new countries’ inclusion has not yet been made but one is expected later in the week. 

“Any addition to the list of category 2 countries requires consultation with the Minister for Foreign Affairs by the Minister for Health,” a spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said this afternoon. 

“That has not happened to date.”

There are understood to be concerns within Government that the addition of the US and the additional European countries could pose diplomatic issues and may go against EU freedom of movement rights. 

The hotel quarantine system, which has been in the works for months, finally went live early last Friday morning. 

Related Read

30.03.21 LIVE: Cabinet meets on Covid restrictions, with 5km rule expected to be eased from mid-April

There are currently 33 countries on the government’s list of ‘high-risk’ Category 2 countries.

A total of 13 of these countries/territories were added by Donnelly on 26 February.

These are: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Panama, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The 20 other countries/states which were already on the list are:

Angola, Austria, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of South Africa, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone arriving into the country without a negative PCR test is also subject to mandatory hotel quarantine.

The cost for an incoming passenger coming from one of the designated states is €1,875 for 12 nights, with lower rates for children. 

The development comes as Cabinet meets this afternoon ahead of an expected announcement from the Taoiseach this evening on the continuing Covid measures. Follow our liveblog here for the latest

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn & Daragh Brophy

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (50)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie