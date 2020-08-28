Poll: Should gardaí be given powers to interrupt or prevent house parties?

THE CABINET WILL meet today, with enhanced enforcement powers for gardaí among a number of topics for discussion.

It’s understood the government wants gardaí to be given powers to interrupt and prevent house parties.

At last night’s NPHET briefing, it was outlined that 252 active outbreaks of Covid-19 were linked to social gatherings in private houses.

Professor Philip Nolan has said that “house parties” are the perfect way for the virus to spread in the community.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties, meanwhile, has said the government should not expand the powers, saying Covid-19 measures “should not be policed by coercion”.

So, what do you think? Should gardaí be given powers to interrupt or prevent house parties?

