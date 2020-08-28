This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 28 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should gardaí be given powers to interrupt or prevent house parties?

The issue is set to be discussed at Cabinet today.

By Sean Murray Friday 28 Aug 2020, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 18,155 Views 51 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5188672
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE CABINET WILL meet today, with enhanced enforcement powers for gardaí among a number of topics for discussion.

It’s understood the government wants gardaí to be given powers to interrupt and prevent house parties.

At last night’s NPHET briefing, it was outlined that 252 active outbreaks of Covid-19 were linked to social gatherings in private houses.

Professor Philip Nolan has said that “house parties” are the perfect way for the virus to spread in the community.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties, meanwhile, has said the government should not expand the powers, saying Covid-19 measures “should not be policed by coercion”.

So, what do you think? Should gardaí be given powers to interrupt or prevent house parties?


Poll Results:

Yes (1028)
No (436)
Not sure (57)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (51)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie