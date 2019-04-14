This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 14 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Current sanctions are not sufficient': Hundreds suspended from housing lists for refusing multiple offers

Applicants are suspended if they refuse two offers of housing within a year.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 10,945 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4587311
Social housing in south Dublin
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Social housing in south Dublin
Social housing in south Dublin
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

LOCAL AUTHORITIES HAVE suspended more than 350 applicants for social housing from their waiting lists for refusing more than one offer of a home in the past three years.

Figures obtained by TheJournal.ie from 28 of Ireland’s 31 city and county councils reveal that 5,459 applicants turned down an offer of social housing since 2016.

Of these, 357 applicants from 22 councils – a mixture of families and individuals – were suspended from their waiting list for refusing more than one offer of housing.

Under current rules, applicants who refuse an offer of social housing more than once in a twelve-month period are suspended from their local authority’s waiting list for a year.

Those who are suspended are not offered another home by their local authority and are not considered to be ‘waiting’ during that time, with applicants who wait the longest amount of time given priority by their council.

Focus Ireland advocacy manager Roughan Mac Namara suggests that problems with a specific neighbourhood, such as drugs or antisocial behaviour, often leads to a reluctance among families to move there and is the most common reason for refusal.

However, he also says there are many cases where people turn down homes that are also unsuitable to their needs, such as properties in locations without bus routes when they have no means of transport, or areas with few facilities such as schools or shops.

“There may be some cases where people are refusing for reasons that don’t really stand up, but in our experience these would be the minority,” he tells TheJournal.ie.

According to the figures, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, 370 housing applicants turned down multiple offers since 2016 – around 7% of the total number of those to have refused.

Donegal County Council saw the highest number of applicants turn down an offer more than once, with 129 multiple refusals from 61 applicants since 2016.

It was followed by Sligo County Council (78 multiple refusals), Leitrim County Council (54), Cork City Council (40) and Meath County Council (40).

Donegal County Council also had the joint-highest number of suspensions during the period, alongside Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, with 70 applicants suspended each.

Six local authorities – Clare County Council, Dublin City Council, Fingal County Council, Galway County Council, Laois County Council – had no data on multiple refusals or suspensions during the period requested.

Information was not supplied from a further three local authorities: Cavan County Council, Offaly County Council and Waterford City and County Council.

Tougher sanctions

It comes amid changes being considered by Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy to introduce tougher sanctions for those who turn down multiple offers for housing.

Murphy is mulling the introduction of a new policy that will see those who refuse more than one offer within a twelve-month period suspended from their local authority waiting list for five years.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Housing said the changes had been considered in consultation with local authorities, and would form a wider reform of social housing.

“It has become apparent that the current twelve-month sanction regime is not a sufficient deterrent to households on the waiting list to stop turning down reasonable housing offers,” the spokeswoman said.

The Department said that the refusal of multiple offers can have a “serious impact” on the administrative process of local authorities by prolonging periods of re-letting, leading to losses in rental revenue and an inefficient use of staff time.

“It must be remembered that the offers of tenancy being made to qualified households are the types that the household had asked for in the areas of their preferred choice,” the spokeswoman added.

“In this context, it is not unreasonable to impose a more significant sanction after a first refusal, particularly given the current housing landscape.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie