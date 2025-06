TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has confirmed that the revised Housing for All plan, which was due to be published next month, has been delayed.

Asked today during a press conference if September is a more reasonable timeline, he responded: “Possibly”.

“We’re getting on with it,” he added.

The revised housing plan will replace the former Housing for All plan (which sets out the country’s overall approach to housing) put in place by the last coalition.

Martin said today he now wants the National Development Plan (NDP) finalised first. This plan, which sets out the government’s infrastructure spending, is expected in late July.

Advertisement

“It makes sense in terms of the NDP that we would have a financial allocation for housing in advance of the [Housing for All] plan itself,” the Taoiseach said.

Since the general election, the government has come under fierce pressure in terms of its housing targets.

Just this month, Housing Minister James Browne said the current annual target of 41,000 new homes in 2025 is “not realistic”.

Last year, the government fell short of its target of approximately 40,000 new homes by about 10,000.

Browne admitted that because of this low output for 2024 it will be a “challenge” to meet this year’s target.

It is expected that the government will set out revised housing targets for the coming years in the new Housing for All plan.