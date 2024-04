FOUR IN 10 people getting support to buy a house via the First Home Scheme are single people, the Housing Minister has said.

Speaking at the latest update on the Government’s Housing for All plan, Darragh O’Brien said many single people face a “real challenge” when trying to buy their own home as they are relying on just one salary.

“It’s very interesting, in the First Home Scheme we’re seeing about four in 10 of the buyers using that actually being single people,” O’Brien stated.

Since its launch in July 2022, over 4,000 individuals and couples have availed of the First Home Scheme.

There were over 800 approvals under the scheme in the first three months of this year, up around 38% compared to the same period in 2023. Some 262 homes were purchased via the scheme in the first quarter of 2024.

Under the scheme, the Government and participating banks pay up to 30% of the cost of a new home in return for a stake in the home. If the buyer wants, they can buy back the stake but they don’t have to.

O’Brien today said the Government has committed a further €40 million to the scheme.

When asked about the difficulties faced by many people when trying to buy their own home, O’Brien said those who are renting or “are still living with their folks” have options such as the First Home Scheme and the Help to Buy grant.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said these two schemes are the “most obvious direct interventions by Government to help people with affordability”.

He added that the Government is also making efforts to increase supply in order to have “a positive effect on demand and affordability”.

Affordability

Earlier this month at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis, Harris predicted that Ireland can build 250,000 new homes between 2025 and 2030.

Speaking today, he said he expects this figure to be in revised targets issued by the Government later this year.

He said the 250,000 figure is “roughly where I expect the landing zone to be”.

Harris said there is “absolutely a need to lift the scale of our ambition” and not doing so “would be very underwhelming for people living in box rooms” in their parents’ houses.

When asked how much an affordable home should cost, in his opinion, he said there “isn’t one single figure”.

“I’m not going to mislead the Irish people,” Harris told reporters.

“There isn’t one single figure in relation to affordability because affordability varies depending on a person’s circumstances, depending on the composition of the family. And it also has to factor in a range of other issues in terms of Government intervention.”

Waiver of development levy

Building started on almost 12,000 new homes in the first three months of this year This is the highest Q1 figure since the Government began recording these numbers in 2014 and is up 63% on the same period last year, O’Brien said.

However, the State missed its social housing targets in 2023. The Government built just over 8,000 social housing units last year, missing the goal of around 9,100.

O’Brien said there are around 26,000 social homes “in the pipeline, under construction, or about to go under construction”.

It was also confirmed today that the Cabinet has approved an extension of the waiver of the local authority section 48 development contributions to the end of this year and the refunding of Uisce Éireann water and waste water connection charges until the beginning of October.

O’Brien said the temporary time-limited nature of the waiver and refund schemes has “undoubtedly been a principal factor in influencing the speedier activation of planning permissions by developers since they were introduced last year”.

He said extending these measures “will ensure that many more homes will come into the mix this year and quicker than otherwise may have happened”.