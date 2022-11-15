Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 15 November 2022
Advertisement

Housing minister admits not enough homes being built in cities

Darragh O’Brien said that housing supply was ‘going in the right direction’.

5 minutes ago 210 Views 0 Comments
Housing minister Darragh O'Brien launches the expanded Croi Conaithe vacant home scheme with Senator Mary Fitzpatrick and Dublin city councillor Ray McAdam.
Housing minister Darragh O'Brien launches the expanded Croi Conaithe vacant home scheme with Senator Mary Fitzpatrick and Dublin city councillor Ray McAdam.
Image: PA

The housing minister has admitted that not enough homes are being built in Irish cities, but supply was “going in the right direction”.

Darragh O’Brien once again repeated the government would exceed its target of providing 24,600 homes this year, but admitted that this would not be enough to meet housing demand.

“So we targeted 24,600 this year, we’re going to exceed that, we’re going to deliver more social homes this year than we’ve actually done in decades, and affordable homes for the first time in nearly a generation,” he told reporters in Dublin.

But O’Brien added: “We won’t be happy until we’re getting to at least an average of 33,000 per annum.

“To meet with demand that hasn’t been met over the last number of years, we do need to be getting up to that area of 40,000.”

He added that “we’re seeing the trend go in the right direction”.

“And looking about how we can activate dormant, inactive planning permissions too because particularly if you look within our cities – and right across the country but acutely within our cities – there’s not enough being built.”

At an event to publicise a housing protest to be held at the end of the month, organisers said that the Government’s strategy to private developers to provide most of the homes included in their targets was not going to work, and that more radical action was needed to prevent homelessness from rising.

O’Brien said that from Tuesday, the Government’s Croi Conaithe scheme, which aims to bring vacant and underused buildings in towns and villages back into use, is accepting applications for homes in Irish cities.

He said that an initial €50 million had been allocated to the scheme, and that over the coming months it would be expanded if there was enough interest.

He said that a proposed vacant property tax and compulsory purchase orders could be used to encourage owners of vacant properties to avail of the scheme.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie