HOUSING MINISTER JAMES Browne has moved to temper concerns about Rent Pressure Zones being abolished, stressing that the Government is “not making a decision now” to remove the measure.

Opposition parties have widely criticised the Government over plans to consider proposals to encourage more private developers to build housing and phase out rent pressure zones.

Rent Pressure Zones, designated areas where rent increases are capped, are located in parts of the country where rents are highest and rising and in areas where households have the greatest difficulty securing affordable accommodation.

The Dáil was told today that renters are “bracing themselves” for a rise in rent following Micheál Martin’s previous comments on Rent Pressure Zones.

Speaking at the weekend, Martin said that the Government may look at developing an ‘alternative system’ to Rent Pressure Zones when they expire at the end of this year.

The Taoiseach added that more private investment is needed to boost rental supply as the State is already investing “huge” amounts to subsidise the sector.

Echoing Martin’s comments, recently-appointed housing minister James Browne told RTÉ’s Six One News that “we do have a supply problem” in relation to available rental properties.

“We want to increase supply, that is the best way to get rents under control and even to get rents to start to come back down again,” Browne said.

He added that the Government is not making a decision in the immediate future to get rid of Rent Pressure Zones, but said the “effectiveness” of the zones was currently being reviewed.

The Housing Commission Report completed last year by a group of experts included a number of recommendations to Government. Overall, the report found that a radical overhaul of housing policy was needed in Ireland.

Among its recommendations was for RPZ to be “reviewed” and a system of “reference rents” to be introduced.

Such a system would peg rent increases to a reference rent for local dwellings of similar quality.

Asked directly if the Government wants rent prices to come down, Browne replied that the State wants rents “to be affordable”.

Browne reiterated his beliefs that the private market now needs to become more involved, adding that developers should be encouraged to invest.