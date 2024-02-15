Here's how to register to vote (or update your information) ahead of next month's referendums

VOTERS WILL NEXT month be asked if they wish to amend articles of the Irish Constitution related to the role of women in the home, and the concepts of family and care.

You can read about the exact wording of the amendments here.

The deadline to register to vote is fast approaching, 20 February (next Tuesday).

But do you know how to register? Or how to check if you are already registered?

In either case, you should visit the Check The Register website. Unless you’re in Dublin, then you need to head to Voter.ie.

If you want to register to vote, you can apply online using your PPS number and Eircode.

If you need to check that your details are up-to-date on the register you can do so here. Again, Dublin-based voters will be redirected here. You can also contact your local authority directly.

The deadline to apply for postal voting has already passed (it was 12 February), but you still have time to update your address or other information if needed.

You can do this online or by printing out the forms and posting them to your local authority.

Once you’re registered to vote and you meet eligibility criteria – namely being resident in Ireland and aged 18 or older – a polling card will be posted to your address before polling day (8 March).

The local and European elections will take place in June, as will another referendum (yes, really). There will also be a general election at some point this year or next so there will be plenty of opportunities to head to the polls in the coming months.

People aged 16 or 17 can pre-register to vote in upcoming ballots if they feel so inclined, their name will be added to the register when they turn 18.