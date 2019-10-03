This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer: How does a US president get impeached?

Donald Trump is the fourth president to face impeachment proceedings – so what happens now?

By Nicky Ryan Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 5:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,672 Views 10 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THERE HAS BEEN talk of impeaching US president Donald Trump since he was first elected back in 2016, but the wheels began to move in earnest over the past week.

It all centres around a whistleblower revealing details of a call last July between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A ‘favour’ was requested, one which could amount to interference in the 2020 election campaign.

This was enough to spark impeachment proceedings, launched by by US Democrat and speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

But what happens next?

Joining Sinéad O’Carroll in studio this week are TheJournal.ie‘s reporter Stephen McDermott, and Larry Donnelly, Boston attorney and a law lecturer at NUI Galway, who look at what exactly the all-important call was about, how the process of impeachment works, how it panned out for the three previous presidents – Andrew Jackson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton – who faced it, as well as whether it could actually happen with Trump.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Find a full list of where the podcast is available here.

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Reporters was Stephen McDermott. Design by Palash Somani.

