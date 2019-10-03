The Explainer: How does a US president get impeached?

THERE HAS BEEN talk of impeaching US president Donald Trump since he was first elected back in 2016, but the wheels began to move in earnest over the past week.

It all centres around a whistleblower revealing details of a call last July between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A ‘favour’ was requested, one which could amount to interference in the 2020 election campaign.

This was enough to spark impeachment proceedings, launched by by US Democrat and speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

But what happens next?

Joining Sinéad O’Carroll in studio this week are TheJournal.ie‘s reporter Stephen McDermott, and Larry Donnelly, Boston attorney and a law lecturer at NUI Galway, who look at what exactly the all-important call was about, how the process of impeachment works, how it panned out for the three previous presidents – Andrew Jackson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton – who faced it, as well as whether it could actually happen with Trump.

