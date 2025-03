MORE THAN HALF of Irish adults say they gift €50 or more for to a niece of nephew for their communion or confirmation.

For the child of a family friend, the most common amount gifted is €20.

But for a godchild, that rises to €50 or more among two-thirds of adults.

That’s according to a survey conducted for An Post Money by survey research company Empathy of a representative sample of 1,062 adults in October 2024.

For weddings, one in three adults said they believe the appropriate amount of cash to gift is €100 per person.

A further 36% said it should be between €100 and €200.

The cohort of 55 to 64-year-olds were inclined to spend the most, with 17% gifting at least €200 per person.

When birthdays come around, half of adults said they prefer giving cash as a present for another adult’s birthday.

Two in five said they always gift cash for a teenager’s birthday.

Among 35 to 44-year-olds, 80% prefer to give cash for a child’s birthday present.