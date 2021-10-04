#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 4 October 2021
Poll: How often do you use Facebook?

A whistleblower has claimed that Facebook prioritises its own interests over public safety.

By Órla Ryan Monday 4 Oct 2021, 9:16 AM
FACEBOOK PREMATURELY TURNED off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in last year’s US election in a money-making move, a whistleblower has claimed.

The whistleblower, former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, said this contributed to the invasion of the US Capitol on 6 January last.

During an exclusive interview that aired yesterday on CBS’ 60 Minutes programme, Haugen claimed that Facebook prioritises its own interests over public safety.

She also asserted that a 2018 change to the content flow in Facebook’s news feeds contributed to more divisiveness and ill will.

Facebook reportedly has about 2.9 billion monthly active users, making it the biggest social network worldwide. However, more people are turning away from the social media giant and opting for other platforms.

We want to know: How often do you use Facebook?


Poll Results:

I don't use Facebook (253)
At least once a day (185)
Hardly ever (77)
At least once a week   (41)
Every few weeks (24)





About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

