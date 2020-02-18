Poll: How often do you post a letter?

THE PRICE OF stamps is set to increase next month, An Post has announced.

On 19 March the price of a standard domestic stamp will increase from €1 to €1.10 and a standard international stamp will increase from €1.70 to €1.80.

An Post said the domestic price increase, the first in three years, “reflects other European postal services’ price increases over the past three years”.

“Increases in letter prices across Europe reflect the steady decline in traditional letter volumes globally due to e-substitution,” the company added in a statement.

With the advance of email and other online communications, there has been a steady decrease in the number of letters sent via post.

We want to know: How often do you post a letter?

