The Explainer: What can be done to stop damaging flooding in Ireland?

IRELAND WAS HIT by damaging floods over in recent weeks as the first winter storms left their mark on towns and villages across the country.

Midleton in Cork was particularly badly hit, despite attempts to protect the town through the construction of flood defences, some of which have been delayed.

Floods are a natural part of Ireland’s ecosystem, but their impact is increasing through a combination of climate change as well as mankind’s interference with the natural landscape, removing some of the built-in defences.

This week on The Explainer, we’re joined by Dr Mary Bourke, a flood risk management expert and assistant professor of Geography at Trinity College Dublin.

She delves into the reasons why flooding – just like strong winds or extreme temperatures – can never be fully stopped, but outlines the solutions Ireland could consider in order to mitigate against the worst impacts on people’s homes and livelihoods.

The episode also examines what role the planning process should have here – and the stark reality of how difficult it is protect certain flood-prone areas.

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.