#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 11 July 2021
Advertisement

HSE to use antigen testing to help tackle Covid outbreaks

HSE chief Paul Reid said the health service is “extremely busy”.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 11 Jul 2021, 5:15 PM
16 minutes ago 2,599 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5492249
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE HSE’S CHIEF executive has said that the health service plans to use antigen testing to deal with Covid-19 outbreaks.

Paul Reid said the tests may also be used for close contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases.

“We are planning to utilise antigen testing for outbreaks, where they are very well proven, and potentially also for close contacts,” Reid said on RTÉ’s This Week programme.

Public health officials have been reluctant to utilise antigen testing with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan saying last month that the method is “just not as good as PCR [testing]“.

“It’s not a skepticism of antigen testing, it’s the absence of evidence to show that they work well enough to recommend their use,” Holohan said.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly established an expert group on rapid antigen testing earlier this month, with the aim of examining how to “safely use rapid antigen testing to open our society”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Reid said today that the health service is “extremely busy”.

None of us want to go back to the dark days of January where we had over 2,000 people being treated with Covid in hospital and 212 people in ICU’s.

Earlier today, public health officials announced 576 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. A total of 58 people are in hospital with the illness today, including 16 patients in intensive care units.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie