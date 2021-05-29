#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 29 May 2021
Advertisement

HSE effort to rebuild systems after ransomware attack is 'gaining momentum'

Paul Reid, HSE CEO, said that work was progressing but added that patients and staff were still at risk.

By Niall O'Connor Saturday 29 May 2021, 3:46 PM
6 minutes ago 248 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5452113
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

THE HSE’S EFFORTS to rebuild its cyber-attack destroyed systems is “gaining momentum”, Paul Reid has said.

The CEO of the organisation tweeted today that technicians were working to overcome the difficulties.

“We’re gaining momentum in rebuilding many of our healthcare systems. We’re conscious it will be some time yet before our patients & staff see the full benefits though & we’re still at high risk levels,” he explained.

Speaking on RTE Radio Junior Minister for eGovernment and Public Procurement Ossian Smyth said that the technicians were ahead of schedule in their work.

“They’re making enormous progress and they’re further ahead than they expected to be” – on rebuilding the infrastructure,” he said.

Minister Smyth added that there was “no evidence” that any data had been deleted and said that they believe that no data on Tusla computers had been accessed by the hackers
“The outcome is going to be good and I think that the HSE is going to be a stronger and more resilient organisation after the attack,” he added.

Colm Henry, the HSE Chief Clinical Officer said on Raidió na Gaeltachta refused to criticise the standard of the HSE’s cyber defences.

“We must remember at all times that this attack was perpetrated by criminals who had no scruples about who they targeted and who suffered as a result of their criminality,” he said.

The HSE confirmed yesterday that data from at least 520 patients has appeared online.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Late week the Financial Times reported that it had seen screenshots and files proving that medical and personal information belonging to HSE patients had been shared online. 

The HSE shut down its IT systems a fortnight ago after it became aware of a significant ransomware attack, with widespread disruption across the health service as a result. 

The Financial Times story appeared to be the first confirmation of a data leak since the attack.

The Minister for Heath subsequently confirmed that the leak was genuine and the HSE has now said that it includes “sensitive patient data” and other documents.  

“Recently a news publication wrote a story saying they had seen HSE data that had been illegally accessed. We informed the publication of the court order we obtained in relation to this matter last week and asked them to supply it to us, and they agreed,” the HSE said in a statement. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie