THE HSE HAS begun its roll-out of free flu and Covid-19 vaccinations as part of its extended winter vaccination programme for people at risk.

Healthcare workers and anyone aged 60 and over, who is pregnant or who has a long-term health condition are eligible to have both vaccines at the same time.

The doses will be available at participating GPs and pharmacies, while healthcare worker vaccination clinics will also be set up in workplaces across the country.

HSE vaccination teams have promised to provide both vaccines for people living in residential care facilities, including nursing homes and to housebound patients.

Health professionals warned that flu and Covid-19 cases are expected to circulate as the weather cools and urged people to take-up the free service.

Consultant for the HSE National Immunisation Office, Dr Louise Marron, said that both viruses can cause serious illness.

“Last winter over 4,000 people were hospitalised with flu and over 7,000 people were hospitalised with Covid-19,” she said.

According to the Irish Pharmacy Union, during last year’s season – that typically runs from October to April – 214 people died with the flu virus.

President Tom Murray highlighted: “While most people will recover within a week to ten days even a mild case of the flu can be extremely unpleasant and have a negative impact on social and family life.

“It is incumbent on everyone in society, even the young and healthy, to protect our communities from these negative effects.”

The HSE also added a third shot to the list, offering the pneumococcal vaccine – which protects against pneumonia, septicaemia and meningitis – free of charge to people aged 65 and older.

The nasal flu vaccine is expected to launch on 7 October and will be available for all children aged two to 17 years.