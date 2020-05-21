Human remains found in car of man missing for 18 years recovered from lake

HUMAN REMAINS HAVE been found in a car recovered from Lough Erne in Fermanagh earlier this week.

The car was found underwater by police divers on Monday and is believed to belong to Micheal ‘Tony’ Lynch who has been missing for 18 years.

The 55-year-old went missing from his home in Clones, Co Monaghan on 6 January 2002.

The PSNI today confirmed the discovery of human remains after the car was recovered.

The Police Service in Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it is liaising with An Gardaí Síochána who are investigating Micheal’s disappearance.

Micheal’s last known sighting was at Fermanagh Street, Clones, County Monaghan at around 6pm that day.

In January, on the 18th anniversary of his disappearance, investigating gardaí launched a renewed appeal for information, while a search of lakes and quarries in the Clones area were carried out in conjunction with Monaghan Civil Defence.

On Monday this week, a search was carried out at Lough Erne in Fermanagh after locals alerted gardaí to what has been described as an “anomaly” in the water.

A joint-operation involving gardaí and the PSNI led to divers carrying out an underwater search of the lake. They discovered a car submerged in the water.