Hundreds march in Dublin calling for end to Covid-19 legislation

SEVERAL HUNDRED PEOPLE have protested in Dublin calling for the immediate end of pandemic legislation.

They gathered to the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin city centre demanding end of all Covid-19 restrictions, before marching from Parnell Square to the GPO.

While many restrictions have been lifted today nationwide, the legislation underpinning the restrictions remains in place until March 31.

Speeches made this afternoon at the GPO called for the repeal of emergency legislation and the removal of face masks in schools.

They said they plan on further marches in other cities in the country.