A WOMAN WHO received a number of stab wounds during an altercation in her home told the court she would ‘fear for her life’ should the accused be released on bail.

Oliver O’Toole (22), now of no fixed abode, was on Saturday evening brought before a special sitting of Wexford District Court on a charge of assault.

He was charged on 18 April at 9 St. Brendan’s Estate, Rosslare Harbour, Co. Wexford, for assaulting one Barbara Fenlon (58), causing her harm Contrary to Section 3(1) and 3(2) of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act 1997 (as amended by Section 20) of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2023).

Sergt. Victor Isdell, Prosecuting, told the court that given the seriousness of the charge, gardai were objecting to bail.

The accused wearing grey top and brown trousers, and of small stature, sat to one side of the courtroom amid a heavy garda presence. He sat with head bowed during the evidence, staring at the ground during the evidence of stabbing victim Barbara Fenlon. Having spoken with his barrister prior to the hearing he made “no comment” during the hearing.

Outlining their objections to bail, Garda Tadgh Moran said Gardai received a call from ambulance control of a 58-year-old female having received multiple stab wounds , one in the back of her neck while the assailant had left the scene.

Gardaí on arrival, he said, observed Barbara Fenlon, had stab wounds to her left knee, her neck, under her left eye, while she stated that it was Oliver O’Toole who stabbed her with a sharply bladed object with a black handle.

The garda said that Oliver O’Toole is the boyfriend of her daughter who all reside in her home property. He said that he considered the nature of Ms Fenlon’s injuries as serious due to the amount of stab wounds and the location of the wounds.

Also said Garda Moran it was Ms Fenlon’s son who heard the incident occurring and disturbed the attack while it was happening, causing Oliver O’Toole to flee the scene.

As a result of the incident, Garda Moran told of Ms Fenlon being conveyed to Wexford General Hospital by ambulance for treatment to her wounds.

Later that night, Garda Moran said they observed a male at 10.30 hours on the N25 in Tagoat Village walking along a footpath. They spoke with the man, who was Oliver O’Toole, arrested him and conveyed him to Wexford Garda Station where he was questioned.

Advertisement

Applying for bail, Barrister for the accused, Aisling Ginger-Quinn, B.L. said the accused’s previous convictions related to road traffic offences. He is 22 years of age and was taken out of his mothers custody when his father died. He was 19 years of age when his father died. He is now of no fixed abode, but previously resided with his grandmother in Bray, Co. Wicklow.

Ms Ginger-Quinn said that should he give as a condition of bail that he would stay out of County Wexford, except for court appearances, stay away from Rosslare Harbour and his girlfriend, sign on twice a day at a garda station and provide a mobile phone number would gardaí accept this as a condition of bail. Also he could reside with his grandmother.

Garda Moran said it would not change his application given the seriousness of the charge.

Barbara Fenlon in evidence to the court said she lived at 9 St. Brendan’s Estate, Rosslare Harbour, Co. Wexford, with her two daughters and son. She told the court that her daughter was in a relationship with the accused for one year.

Replying to Sergt. Isdell said she would have concerns for her life should the accused be given bail.

“He lunged at me with a knife. My fears are that he will come back. I am afraid for my life,” she added.

When Ms Ginger-Quinn asked that should the accused stay out of County Wexford and not contact her or her daughter would that alleviate her concerns, she replied: “No, I still fear for my life”.

Ms Ginger-Quinn said there are certain conditions the court could set such as – the accused would stay out of County Wexford and Rosslare Harbour, for there was no reason for him to visit the county as he had no family ties, his family ties are in Bray.

Also the accused would provide a mobile telephone and could be contacted at any time, and also provide a place of address. He never had bail before and was never before the court except on traffic offences.

She said he is a 22-year-old man who has undertaken a catering course in recent weeks.

Given the seriousness of the charge along with the evidence of Ms Fenlon, Judge John Cheatle said he would refuse bail.

Remanding him in custody to appear before Wexford District Court on April 24 next via video link, Judge Cheatle also ordered that a psychiatric report be made available to the court.

Judge Cheatle also granted free legal aid to Ms Ginger-Quinn.