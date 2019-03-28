Icelandic budget airline WOW Air has collapsed, cancelling all flights

ICELANDIC AIRLINE WOW Air has ceased operation, cancelling all flights.

In a statement this morning, the budget airline has said that passengers are now being advised to check available flights with all other airlines.

“Some airlines may offer flights at a reduced rate, so-called rescue fares, in light of the circumstances,” WOW Air said. “Information on those airlines will be published, when it becomes available.”

WOW Air, which operates a number of flights to and from Dublin via Reykjavik, had been struggling financially for months.

Talks of a takeover between the budget airline and Icelandair broke down in recent days. This was the second time Icelandair has ditched plans to buy WOW Air. The first was in November last year.

Passengers whose ticket was paid with a credit card are now being advised to contact their credit card company to check whether a refund of the ticket cost will be issued.

Passengers who bought their ticket from a European travel agent as a part of a package tour are protected by the Package Travel Directive. Those passengers are now being advised to contact their travel agent to arrange an alternative flight.

Passengers who may have bought travel protection – or those passengers whose credit card terms may include such protection – may be entitled to claim compensation and assistance due to delays or travel disruption. Such compensation is often limited, however, WOW Air said in a statement.

Passengers may also be entitled to compensation from WOW AIR.

With reporting from © – AFP, 2019