Monday 9 December, 2019
IFA staging blockade outside Tesco distribution centre in Dublin

By Órla Ryan Monday 9 Dec 2019, 8:21 AM
Farmers at the protest outside the Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co Kildare, last Thursday.
THE IRISH FARMERS’ Association (IFA) is staging a protest outside a Tesco distribution centre in north Co Dublin.

The protest began at the distribution centre in Donabate, which supplies Tesco stores around the country, at 7am and is expected to last until 7pm.

IFA members held similar protests outside Aldi and Lidl distribution centres last week.

Meat processing company ABP last week said it will increase the base price of cattle for deliveries from today. The company, owned and controlled by Larry Goodman, said in a statement that the blockades were “needless and irresponsible”.

IFA President Joe Healy today stated that while ABP said prices would increase, the company gave no specific figures in its statement. 

“This is typical of the lack of transparency from meat factories,” Healy said in a statement issued this morning. 

“From talking to farmers, it would seem that generally the price rises appear to be 5c/kg for heifers and 10c/kg for steers.

“This still leaves the Irish price well short of the Bord Bia EU Benchmark and it remains over 50c off the UK price as their market continues to strengthen. The UK price increased again last week and sterling improved to 84p/€ last Friday,” he said.

Healy stated that farmers are “also appalled” to see Tesco advertising ‘half price’ beef in the last few days.

“This unsustainable discounting puts downward pressure on beef prices and is an insult to farmers and the work they do,” he said.

TheJournal.ie has contacted Tesco and ABP for comment.

