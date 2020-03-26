From coffee ads to Michael Collins - delve into the IFI archive while in isolation

THERE’S NOTHING BETTER to take your mind off the world outside than watching a nice film.

And while we all know about Netflix and Disney+, if you’re looking for something a little different you could do worse than delve into the depths of the Irish Film Institute archive.

Sure, there are plenty of exciting things on your conventional streaming services, but do they have a classic ad from Siúcra from the 1970s or even the last-ever piece of moving picture taken of Michael Collins? Thought not.

With material from 1897 until today and over 1,200 hours of content, there’s more than enough watching to get you through these weeks of physical distancing and isolation.

Away from the more niche content, highlights include the 1999 documentary “Alive Alive O – A Requiem for Dublin” – a sobering, moving look at the treatment of Dublin’s street traders during the Celtic Tiger years, all narrated by poet Paula Meehan.

Another must-watch is Ár Dover Féin, an award-winning documentary which tells the lives and tragic deaths of 10 young men who emigrated from Achill Island to Glasgow to work on potato fields.

And if this all sounds a little bleak, kick back and enjoy Bord Fáilte’s somewhat dubious portrayal of 1980s Ireland in a 28-minute promotional film shot in 1982.

There’s plenty more where that came from – so if you feel like using the next few months to delve back into Ireland’s history you could do worse than jumping into the IFI archive.