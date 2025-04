OVER 200,000 PEOPLE attended Pope Francis’s funeral at St Peter’s Basilica ahead of a private burial, with a further 50,000 crowded in St Peter’s Square.

Attending the funeral were dozens of world leaders and dignitaries. Representing Ireland were President Micheal D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris, and First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill.

Internationally, names of note in attendance included US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and UK’s Prince William and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Many European leaders were also present.

People queue trying to reach St. Peter's Square ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Delegations arrive for the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Former President Joe Biden, second from left, and his wife Jill, left, arrive for the funeral. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The coffin with the body of late Pope Francis is brought to St. Peter's Square for his funeral. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris arrive for the funeral of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania pictured at the funeral of the pontiff in Rome. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Clergy during the Pope's funeral in St. Peter's Square. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A view of St Peter's Square during the funeral. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and US President Donald Trump, talk as they attend the funeral. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Dean of the College of Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re blesses the coffin during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelenskyy, front row second from left, and Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska, left, and Indian president Droupadi Murmu are seen amongst other dignitaries during the funeral. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Pope Francis's funeral procession crosses Rome and passes the Colosseum to reach the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, the place of burial. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave before boarding Air Force One at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport following the funeral. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo