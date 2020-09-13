This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 13 September 2020
Gardaí increase patrols in Dublin as Covid-19 cases rise

Deputy Commissioner, policing and security, John Twomey said gardaí will have a “high visibility presence” in Dublin.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 3:56 PM
Image of garda member holding up a social distancing sign for a queue.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE INCREASED high visibility patrols in Dublin to “support the public health guidelines” in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19. 

More gardaí will be on foot, in cars and on bike throughout the capital to aid in particular with guidelines around social distancing and gatherings of large groups. 

Deputy Commissioner, policing and security, John Twomey said there has been “very good compliance” with public health guidelines so far. 

“However, as the Acting CMO [Chief Medical Officer] has said, in Dublin we are now entering a critical phase. As a result, we will have a high visibility presence throughout Dublin to support the public health guidelines and regulations,” Twomey said. 

“It is vital that people living in, working in and visiting Dublin limit their social interactions, maintain social distancing, wear face masks in shops and on public transport, and not gather in groups larger than outlined in the public health advice.”

The acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn on Friday issued an appeal to people in Dublin to limit their contacts as much as possible over the next few weeks. 

Twomey said gardaí during the pandemic adopted a “graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent”. 

“This has seen members of An Garda Síochána engage, educate, encourage and, only as a last resort, enforce. That approach continues,” he added. 

This policing plan doesn’t involve a reintroduction of Operation Fanacht, gardaí said. 

This saw thousands of checkpoints in place on roads across the country during periods of travel restrictions within the country earlier in the pandemic.  

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

