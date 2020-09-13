Gardaí increase patrols in Dublin as Covid-19 cases rise

GARDAÍ HAVE INCREASED high visibility patrols in Dublin to “support the public health guidelines” in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

More gardaí will be on foot, in cars and on bike throughout the capital to aid in particular with guidelines around social distancing and gatherings of large groups.

Deputy Commissioner, policing and security, John Twomey said there has been “very good compliance” with public health guidelines so far.

“However, as the Acting CMO [Chief Medical Officer] has said, in Dublin we are now entering a critical phase. As a result, we will have a high visibility presence throughout Dublin to support the public health guidelines and regulations,” Twomey said.

“It is vital that people living in, working in and visiting Dublin limit their social interactions, maintain social distancing, wear face masks in shops and on public transport, and not gather in groups larger than outlined in the public health advice.”

Increased high visibility patrols by members of An Garda Síochána on foot, in car and on bike throughout Dublin city and county to support the public health guidelines, particularly in relation to social distancing and gathering in large groups. For more: https://t.co/CZArz4kD6S pic.twitter.com/4giQU0agL1 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) September 13, 2020 Source: Garda Info /Twitter

The acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn on Friday issued an appeal to people in Dublin to limit their contacts as much as possible over the next few weeks.

Twomey said gardaí during the pandemic adopted a “graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“This has seen members of An Garda Síochána engage, educate, encourage and, only as a last resort, enforce. That approach continues,” he added.

This policing plan doesn’t involve a reintroduction of Operation Fanacht, gardaí said.

This saw thousands of checkpoints in place on roads across the country during periods of travel restrictions within the country earlier in the pandemic.