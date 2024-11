INDEPENDENT IRELAND HAS pledged to freeze “green taxes”, create a Department of Efficiency and subsidise rental accommodation for front-line workers as part of its general election manifesto.

It has also pledged to expand light rail services to all 26 counties in the state, committing to complete a feasibility study on this within the first two years in government.

Launched today in Athlone, the document is a short and concise manifesto titled ‘Common sense solutions for a better Ireland’ spanning 25 pages.

Independent Ireland was set up by Cork South-West TD Michael Collins and Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue last November.

The party currently has three TDs, Collins and O’Donoghue alongside Michael Fitzmaurice. In June, its candidate, the former RTÉ correspondent, Ciaran Mullolly secured a European Parliament seat, while the party also returned 23 local councillors in its first election.

Under its climate section, Independent Ireland pledges to abandon the “unachievable and destructive net zero agenda” and instead adopt a “common sense approach that protects our economy and environment together instead of sacrificing one for the other”.

It also pledges to expand the use of floating gas terminals as it deems this a “clean” energy source.

Its main pledge is the creation of a Department of Efficiency and Reform to act as an independent watchdog of government spending.

The party says this Department would target €2b a year in savings through improved efficiencies.

It sets out how the Department would operate similar to the Revenue Commissioners or Hiqa and would be recruited from the private sector, dedicated to monitoring and improving public sector spending with the power to conduct unannounced audits of public bodies, NGOs and agencies.

Independent Ireland says it would cost €45m to establish the new Department, but that it would have a goal to deliver 10% savings on 2024 government spending.

Advertisement

On housing, the party wants to “declare” a housing emergency, incentivise vacant property development and reduce VAT on building materials to spur construction.

On the cost-of-living, the party has pledged to raise the entry point to the 40% rate of tax to €50,000 per year and reduce taxation on overtime to fill staff shortages and “reward hard work”.

It has also pledged to subsidise rental accommodation for front-line workers, including nurses, junior doctors, teachers, gardaí, members of the Defence Forces and Fire Services.

It also pledges to reduce VAT to 9% for tourism and hospitality, excluding accommodation.

Elsewhere, it pledges to abolish the means test for carers, automatically issue medical cards to patients undergoing cancer treatment for the duration of the treatment, and “curtail issue of medical cards to IPAS applicants”.

The manifesto hits out at a “city centric” Cabinet and a “green agenda that disproportionately targets our agricultural sector”.

It promises to oppose any mandatory cull of the national herd, oppose any reduction in derogation level and support farmers with water quality challenges, and ensure farmers will not be forced to re-wet their land.

On crime, the party pledges to oppose any hate-speech legislation, ensure year-round access to criminal courts, and implement stricter sentencing guidelines for serious and violent crimes.

It also pledges to prevent sex offenders from legally changing their name to avoid detection in the future and oblige gardaí to notify schools of registered child sex offenders in the area.

On immigration, the party says it supports “legal” immigration, but highlighted that it remains “one of the most pressing issues facing Ireland in 2024″.

On asylum seekers, the party pledges to expedite applications and eliminate wasteful spending.

It also pledges to “deport incarcerated foreign nationals immediately after their prison sentence ends”.

On the European Union, the party says it is supportive of Ireland’s role in the EU but opposes joining a multinational EU Defence Force.